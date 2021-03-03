Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food Recalled for Salmonella Risk

by

Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc. of Weston, OH has issued a recall for Vitakraft Vita Smart Hedgehog Food because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. This can pose a risk of illness for hedgehogs who eat the food and humans who handle it. At the time of the recall, the company was unaware of any illnesses associated with the product.

The recalled product has the following identifying information:

UPC: 0-51233-34792-9

Lot: 343422

Expiration date: 11/06/22

Animals with Salmonella infections may appear lethargic or experience diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, or vomiting. If your pet at this product and has these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.

In humans, symptoms of a Salmonella infection include nausea, fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is sometimes bloody. In addition to handling contaminated pet food, humans can also contract salmonellosis from their sick pets. If you developed these symptoms after handling this food or your hedgehog, see a doctor and mention your exposure to Salmonella.