Wah Yan Tong apricot kernels may cause cyanide poisoning, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

Apricot kernels contain amygdalin, a compound that can release cyanide when consumed. While the body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, larger amounts can cause cyanide poisoning, which can lead to death. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include anxiety, restlessness, weakness, confusion, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and seizures which can lead to cardiac arrest.

The recalled products are Wah Yan Tong apricot kernels, More specifically, they include Bitter Apricot Kernels in 150 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 6 28110 69950 3. The code on the product is Best Before 2021/09/30. The second recalled product is Sweet Apricot Kernels, also packaged in 150 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 6 28110 69948 0. And the code on the label is Best Before 2020/12/31. Neither product has a brand name on the label; the package has Chinese characters only. They were sold nationally at the retail level.

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be notified through a recall warning.

Check to see if you have either of these products in your home. If you do, do not consume them. Throw them away after double bagging them and put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.