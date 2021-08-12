Wavy Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled in Three States For Undeclared Milk

by

Wavy Lay’s Potato Chips are being recalled in three states for milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or has a severe sensitivity to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this the consumption of this item. The recalling company is Frito-Lay.

These potato chips were distributed in certain retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They were sold as early as July 23, 2021. No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled.

The recalled item is just 31 bags of 7 3/4 ounce (219.7 grams) of Wavy Lay’s Potato Chips. The UPC number stamped on the label is 0 28400 04380 9. The code date and manufacturing code on the recalled items must have both the “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 02 Nov 2021 and the manufacturing code 1712 17944 85 21:30 OR must have both the”Guaranteed Fresh” date of 19 Oct 2021 and the manufacturing code 1713 20044 18 03:37 The recall is the the result of an investigation following a consumer contact.

If you purchased this Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips, with those specific code dates and manufacturing codes and that UPC number, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.