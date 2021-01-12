Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Weis Markets is recalling two types of ice cream because they may be contaminated with foreign material. The recalled product that was sold to consumers is 10,869 48 ounce containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Three other ice cream products were made on the same day, but were not sold at the retail level and were not available to the public.

One customer found an intact ice of metal equipment in one carton. This can pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any problems had been reported to the company to date.

The recalled items include Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream that is packaged in 48 ounce scround containers. The UPC number on the label is 041497-01253, and the sell by date, which is located on the bottom of the container, is 10/28/21. The ice cream was produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020.

This product has been removed from sale, since the metal piece was found in one of those containers. This ice cream was sold in 197 Weis Markets stores in Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

One other recalled product is Klein’s Vanilla bulk ice cream that is packaged in 3 gallon containers. This product is not for retail sale; the ice cream was sold to one retail establishment in New York and has been removed from sale. Two other types of ice cream were packaged on 10/28/2020, including Klein’s Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk and Nelson’s Graham Slam Bulk. Both of those ice cream products were not for retail sale. They were stored in a warehouse and were not distributed.

If you purchased the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.