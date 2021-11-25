Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto Recalled For Undeclared Fish

by

Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto soup stock is being recalled because it may contain fish, or finfish, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on thee label. Shrimp is shellfish, while finfish is a separate allergen. The product may contain bonito, sardine, or tuna. Anyone who is allergic to finfish could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

This product was distributed at the retail level in Hawaii only. The recalled product is Wel-Pac Shrimp Dashi No Moto soup stock that is packaged in 1.75 ounce packages. The barcode, or UPC number, that is printed on the product label is 0 11152 83660 7. All lot codes of this particular product are included in this recall.

The Dashi soup stock is packaged in a carton box that is marked with an exterior blue border with red printing, and a yellow circle that is imprinted with shrimp artwork. The recall was started after the firm was notified of the undeclared allergen by the manufacturer. The company has stopped sales and distribution of this product.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to fish, or finfish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.