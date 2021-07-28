Whole Foods Cahill Cheddar Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Whole Foods Cahill Cheddar cheeses are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Two flavors, Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar cheese, are included in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The Whole Foods Cahill Cheddar cheeses were sold in 44 stores in 22 states. The cheeses are packaged in clear packaging and sold in the specialty department with a Whole Foods Market scale label. The “packed on” dates are May 17 through July 26, 2021. The states where the cheeses were sold include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The issue was discovered when Whole Foods Market was notified by a distributor of a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products include Cheddar with Porter with PLU number 93579 and Whiskey Cheddar with PLU numbers 54784 and 94884. If you purchased either of these cheeses, do not eat them, even if you were going to cook with them. You can throw the cheeses away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid. You can bring a valid receipt into the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Unlike most pathogens, Listeria bacteria can grow at temperatures below 40°F. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate either of these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do feel sick, call your doctor.