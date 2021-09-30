Whole Foods Market Apple Pie and Cherry Pie Recalled For Allergens

by

Whole Foods Market Apple Pie and Cherry Pie that were sold in five locations are being recalled for milk and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, who is lactose intolerant, or who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling company is Whole Foods Market.

The Whole Foods Market Apple Pie and Cherry Pie were sold at these locations:

316 Kentlands Boulevard in Gaithersburg, Maryland

175 N Pottstown Pike in Exton, Pennsylvania

2101 Pennsylvania Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1111 North Bethlehem Pike in Springhouse, Pennsylvania

1700 Duke Street in Alexandria, Virginia

The recalled pies were sold from the bakery department. They were packaged whole and by the slice with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The recalled products are Whole Foods Apple Pie (whole, by the slice) with product PLU numbers 33404, 74272, and 74259. The sell by dates are from September 14, 2021 to September 27, 2021. The dates the pies were available for purchase were September 9, 2021 through September 22, 2021. Also recalled is Whole Foods Cherry Pie (whole, by the slice) with product PLU numbers 74874, 74401, and 33405. The sell by dates were September 20, 2021 through September 27, 2021. These pies were available for purchase from September 15, 2021 through September 22, 2021.

All of these pies have been removed from store shelves. The mislabeling issue was discovered by a Whole Foods Market team member.

If you purchased any of these items and you cannot eat eggs or consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw the pies away and bring a valid receipt into the store where you bought the pies for a full refund.