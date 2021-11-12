Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox produced by Oregon Lox Company of Eugene, Oregon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. Various brands of the product are being recalled.

The Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon was distributed in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington state. It was shipped frozen. The salmon is packaged in plastic vacuum sealed packages and sold in various sizes and weights. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The specific batch lot on all of these items is 22821. The recalled products include: Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox packaged in 3 ounce containers, Aqua Nova Sliced Nova Lox in a one pound pack, Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (Sliced), and Aqua Nova Premium Oregon Nova Lox (UnSliced). Also recalled is North Coast Traditional Nova Lox, North Coast Smoked Salmon Trim in 3 pound packages, and Tony’s Smoked Salmon Lox in 8 ounce packages.

This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can discard them in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after you finish cleaning, and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches, which are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may have a mild illness that seems like the flu, but this infection can cause premature labor, stillbirth, and miscarriage. If you do get sick, contact your doctor immediately.