Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

by

Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets are being recalled for ingestion hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Zen Magnets LLC is aware of two children who ate the magnets and needed surgery to remove the magnets and parts of their intestines and bowels.

CPSC is aware of more reports of children and teenagers ingesting high powered magnets and needing surgery. A 19-month girl died after ingesting similar high powered magnets, but not these particular products.

When two or more of these magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can cause perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death. In 2014, a rule was issued by CPSC that magnet sets containing magnets that fit in the small parts test fixture must have a flux index of 50 kG2 mm2 or less.

In fact, the CPSC is issuing another warning to parents and caregivers about the dangers of high powered magnet balls and cubes. This recall is mandatory because Zen did not agree to a voluntary recall. CPSC sued the company to effect this recall. That article gives safety tips to parents and what to look for if a child ingests the magnets.

Acting CPSC Chairman Robert Adler said in a statement, “When consumers see these products marketed for children on trusted e-commerce sites, many of these items sold by foreign firms, consumers assume they are safe. But the reality is, these magnets can cause lifelong injury, or worse, to kids. That’s why it’s so important that e-commerce sites not allow these products to be sold to kids and why kids are safest when these products are not in the home.”

From 2009 to 2018, there were at least an estimated 4,500 magnet-related cases treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms for ingestion of magnets. Most cases were children 11 months to 16 years old.

In this recall, about 10,000,000 magnets were sold individually and in magnet sets. This mandatory recall involves all Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets. They are high powered 5 millimeter spherical magnets. The magnets were manufactured in China. The distributor is Zen Magnets LLC of Denver, Colorado.

The Zen Magnets were sold individually and in sets of 72, 216 with 6 spares, and 1,728 with 8 spares. Neoballs were sold individually and in sets in these colors: silver, gold, red, orange, green, blue, and purple. The words “Zen Magnets” or “Neoballs” is printed on the package.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnets and contact the company for a refund. The Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets were sold online and also at retailers in Colorado for between $12 and $264 per set, or individually for 6 to 10 cents per magnet. You can see the long list of Colorado retailers at the CPSC web site.