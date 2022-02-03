Abbys Bakery Homestyle White Bread Dough Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Abbys Bakery Homestyle White Bread Dough is being recalled because it may contain foreign material, more specifically pieces of glass. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. The type of recall notice does not include any information on possible adverse effects. The recalling firm is Fetting’s Frozen Foods LLC that is located in Finley, North Dakota. The recall initiating date was January 19, 2022.

This recall is a voluntary recall and was initiated by the firm. The product was shipped to one distribution center in Minnesota, and then was shipped to retail stores in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. There are 83 cases of this bread dough that are recalled. There are 10 bags per case.

The recalled product is Abbys Bakery Homestyle White Bread Dough that is packaged in four 1-pound loaves with a net weight of four pounds (1.81 kg). The product number that is printed on the label is 93596. And the UPC number for this product is 40730-93596. The Lot Codes are: 21340-31, 21340-32, 21340-33, 21340-34, 21340-35, and 21340-36. And the use by date is 6/6/2022. The address on the label is Abby’s Bakery, Wadena, MN. The bread dough is sold frozen. No pictures of this product were available on the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not use it. You can throw it away after first double bagging the dough or putting it into a sealed container. Put the package into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the product back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.