AdvancePierre Pork Fritters Recalled For Foreign Material

by

AdvancePierre Pork Fritters are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of hard plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is AdvancePierre Foods of Enid, Oklahoma.

The raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritters were produced on June 16, 2022. The recalled item is 10.14 pound bulk cases containing 27 pieces of Gold Label AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters. The product has the lot code 1672AFE06 stamped on the label. The SKU number is 1000006606.

This item has the establishment number “EST. 2260Y” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The fritters were shipped to distributors in these states: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia, then further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

FSIS thinks that some of this product may be in the refrigerators and freezers of food service institutions. Do not serve this product if you have it in your establishment. Throw the AdvancePierre pork fritters away, or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying customers of this problem and that steps are taken to make sure the product is no longer available to consumers. If it becomes available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the USDA web site.