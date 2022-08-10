Aesop Bathroom Deodorizing Drops Recalled For Packaging

by

Aesop Bathroom Deodorizing Drops and Oil Burner Blends are being recalled because they failed to meet child resistant packaging requirements, posing a risk of poisoning. These products contain low-viscosity hydrocarbons, which must be in child safe packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The label on the products also violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.

There have been three reports of skin irritation in the United States involving the Oil Burner Blends, with no report of medical treatment. The recalling firm is Emeis Cosmetics Pty. Ltd. of Collingwood, Victoria, Australia. The importer is Aesop USA Inc. of New York. About 154,300 of these products were sold in the United Sates, and about 21,900 were sold in Canada.

The recalled product is Aesop Post-Poo Drops, which was packaged in four versions of the Home Kit. This product is a bathroom deodorizer that is packaged in a 100 ml amber glass bottle, with a continuous thread pipette disperser closure. The recalled products are Post-Poo Drops with UPC number 9319944009200, The Protector with UPC number 9319944030198, The Seasoned Wayfarer with UPC number 9319944023794, The Melodist with UPC number 9319944022278, and The Familiar Horizon with UPC number 9319944016017.

There are four Aesop Oil Burner Blends included in this recall. They are packaged in 25 ml amber glass bottles with a continuous thread closure and flow restrictor insert. They include Anouk Oil Burner Blend with UPC number 9319944000696, Beatrice Oil Burner Blend with UPC number 9319944000702, Catherine Oil Burner Blend with UPC number 9319944000689, and Isabelle Oil Burner Blend with UPC number 9319944016871.

These items were sold at Aesop, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and other stores nationwide, and online, from January 2012 through April 2022 for between $30 and $100.

Consumers should immediately stop using these Aesop Bathroom Deodorizing Drops and store them out of the reach of children. Contact Aesop for information on how to safely dispose of these products. You can get a full refund in the form of an Aesop digital gift card.