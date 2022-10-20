Albertsons ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Recalled For Cashews

by

Albertsons ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray products are being recalled because they may contain cashews, or tree nuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to that ingredient could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One consumer reported having an adverse reaction.

The recalled products were prepared in store at certain Albertsons and Safeway stores. The customer complaint prompted this recall. These products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in these states: Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Wyoming. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Safeway and Albertsons ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad that is packaged in 12 ounce containers. It is in a clear plastic container with four compartments. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 21352400000. All sell thru dates up to and including October 20, 2022 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 inch Tray. The packaging is a black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches. The UPC number for that product is 29615900000. All sell thru dates up to and including October 20, 2022 are included.

If you purchased either of these products and are allergic to cashews, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.