Alsultan Baklava and Betefour Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Alsultan Baklava and Betefour are being recalled because they may contain milk, and cashews and pistachios and almonds, respectively, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Falcon Import and Export of Ashburn, Virginia.

These items were sold nationwide through retail stores and also through mail order. They include Alsultan Sweets Baklava in 12.3 ounce (350 gram) containers. The UPC number stamped on the label is 629700099929, and the expiration date for that product is 02/04/2023. It is recalled for undeclared milk. Also recalled is Alsultan Sweets Baklava in 750 gram packages. That UPC number is 629700099912 and the expiration date on the label is 01/19/2023. It is recalled for undeclared milk.

Finally, Alsultan Sweets Betefour is recalled for undeclared tree nuts. It is packaged in 10.5 ounce (600 gram) containers. The UPC number is 6297000999739 and that product’s expiration date is 02/04/2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products and their labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that products containing these allergens were packaged in containers that did not reveal their presence. Distribution has been suspended until the labeling is corrected.

If you purchased Alsultan Baklava and Betefour with those UPC numbers and expiration dates, and cannot consume milk or tree nuts, including cashews, pistachios, and/or almonds, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.