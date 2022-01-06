American Angler Electric Fillet Knives Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

American Angler Electric Fillet Knives are being recalled because they pose a laceration hazard. The trigger mechanism on the knife can become stuck in the “on” position. The recalling firm is Wayne/Scott Fetzer Company doing business as Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands of Harrison, Ohio. There have been 23 reports of the trigger mechanism sticking, but no injuries have been reported to the company to date in association with this problem.

The recall is for American Angler Electric Fillet knives with model number 32300. The serial numbers for this product are AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1, and AEK-OB-RB-004-1. You can find the model number on the base of the handle. The serial number is stamped on the product packaging. “American Angler” is printed on the handle of the knives. They are orange and gray and are used as a fishing tool for filleting fish. The manufacturer is Weihai Yuanji Outdoor Products Co. of China. This item was made in China.

About 43,200 of these knives were sold in the United States. About 630 of these knives were sold in Canada. They were available for purchase at Walmart stores, Bass Pro Shops, and at other retailers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon. The knives were sold from January 2019 through October 2021. The cost ranged from $110 to $150.

If you bought this knife, stop using it immediately. Unplug the unit and cut the power cord, then take a picture of the knife. Throw it away. Then contact the company to get a free replacement by mail. You will need to provide your mailing address and proof that you destroyed the knife with the photo.