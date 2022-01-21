Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze Recalled For Milk

by

Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze is being recalled for milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. A single lot of the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. And milk is not vegan.

The notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection to this problem. The recalling firm is Amy’s Kitchen of Petaluma, California.

About 15,626 cases of the product are being recalled. The recall only involves this one product: Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze that is packaged in 8 ounce containers. The best before date is 10/2023 and the UPC number that is printed on the label is 42272-00043. The lot code for this product is 60J0421. It was distributed in the United States at the retail level. This product is sold frozen.

The company received a test result from a third-party laboratory indicating that one of the meals in the lot continued trace amounts of milk protein. Amy’s Kitchen immediately contacted the FDA and is notifying all customers to discard any product remaining on store shelves or still in distribution. The company is implementing corrective actions.

If you are vegan or if you are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat this one lot code of Amy’s Kitchen Vegan Organic Rice Mac and Cheeze. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.