Ankur Golden Raisins Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Ankur Golden Raisins are being recalled because they may contain sulfites that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or severely sensitive to sulfites could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is ANKUR Muktanand Foods Inc. of Bensenville, Illinois.

The raisins were sold at the retail level in stores nationwide. The recalled product is Ankur Golden Raisins that are packaged in 14 ounce (400 gram) clear plastic bags. The UPC number 8904 1704 10327 is printed on the product label. The company name and address is on the package on a white sticker. All raisins that were distributed in that package size are included in this recall regardless of their batch number or whether the product even has a batch number.

The recall was initiated by the company when they discovered that the raisins were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the raisins away in a sealed or double bagged package so other people can’t get to them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.