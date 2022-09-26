Arcade Snacks Candy Corn Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Arcade Snacks Candy Corn is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Arcade Snacks Candy Corn that is packaged in a 15 ounce clear plastic container. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 18586 00114 4. The best by date for this item, which is 3/8/2023 (March 8, 2023) is stamped on the label on the back panel of the container.

This candy corn was sold in Massachusetts and Connecticut at these locations:

Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts

Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts

Foodies in the state of Massachusetts

Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the candy corn, which contains egg, was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you bought this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.