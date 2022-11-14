BabyBel Snacker Crunch Pak Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

BabyBel Snacker Crunch Pak is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, and milk that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to almonds or milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not on the regular FDA recall page, so there is no information about possible allergic reactions or adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms Retail of Salinas, California.

This product was sold in these states: Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Kentucky, California, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin at the retail level. The recalled product is BabyBel Snacker Crunch Pak that is packaged in 5.75 sealed plastic trays. There are five trays per case. The codes are FG0401 SW Snacker ACABB 5pk.

The UPC number is 732313001572. The lot number and expiration date pairs for this product are 22101012 and 11/1/22, and 221010131 with expiration date 11/3/22. There are 1,557 cases of this product included in this recall.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds or milk, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.