Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Crackers Recalled For Allergens

by

Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers are being recalled because they may contain milk and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. The boxes mistakenly contain animal shaped crackers. Anyone who is allergic to egg and milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is B&G Foods.

This recall does not apply to any other best by dates, sizes, or varieties of Back to Nature products. The recall is initiated in cooperation with the FDA and the third party copacker that produced the product. A limited number of the cracker boxes were filled with foil wrapped pouches of animal shaped crackers.

The recalled product is Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavors Crackers that are in 6 ounce boxes. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8-19898-01491-0. The best by date for the product is SEP 05 2022, which is located on the top of the box.

B&G Foods discovered the problem when a consumer told them that a foil pouch within a single box of the Cheddalicious product contained animal shaped crackers. Out of an abundance of caution, all 1,855 cases with this particular “best by” date are being recalled. The product was shipped and distributed to customer warehouses in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number and best by date, and you cannot consume milk or egg for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.