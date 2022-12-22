Bac’n Scramble Breakfast Burrito Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Bac’n Scramble Breakfast Burrito, Chicken Fajita Burrito, and Steakless Ranchero Burrito, among others, are being recalled because they may contain milk that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Alpha Foods of Glendale, California.

The recalled products were sold nationally in stores and were also sold directly to online customers. They are Bac’n Scramble Breakfast burrito with UPC number 855099007948 and lot number/date of 052822BSB and 5/28/2024 and 062022BS and 6/20/2024; Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich with UPC number 810070350093 and lot number/dates of 092122MSS and 9/21/2024; Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich with UPC number 810070350109 and lot/dates of 062822SCS and 6/28/2024 and 070722SCS and 7/7/2024; and Chik’n Fajita Burrito with UPC number 855099007047 and lot/dates of 031522CFB and 3/15/2024, 041322CFB and 4/13/2024, and P2-22109 and 4/19/2024.

Also recalled is Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito with UPC number 855099007733 and lot/dates of 081122MSB and 8/11/2024, 101522MSS and 10/15/2024, and 110222MSB and 11/2/2024; Philly Burrito with UPC number 855099007023 and lot/dates of 072822PB and 7/28/2024, 101822PB and 10/18/2024, and P2-22266 and 9/23/2024. Finally, Pizza Burrito with UPC number 855099007016 and lot/date of 041422PB and 4/14/2024, and Steakless Ranchero Burrito with UPC number 855099007764 and lot/date of 022422SRB and 2/24/2024 are included. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The problem was discovered when the company found that products containing traces of undeclared casein, a milk protein, were distributed without being declared on the label. The contamination probably occurred during production.

If you bought any of those products and cannot consume milk, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.