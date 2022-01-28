Bake Crafters Maple Waffle Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Bake Crafters maple waffle sandwiches are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a notice posted on the FDA Access Data web site. The notice states that the sandwiches were “distributed to distribution centers in Idaho and Pennsylvania.” The recalling firm is Bake Crafters that is located in Mc Donald, Tennessee. The company initiated this recall.

The recalled product is Bake Crafters Maple Waffle WG Chicken Sausage that is packaged into cardboard containers with 126 units per case. The lot number on this product is 21343; the product number is 6657; and the best by date is 12/09/22. There are 162 cases that are included in this recall. No information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date was provided in the notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it thoroughly before consumption. The possibility of cross-contamination is too great. You can throw the Bake Crafters sandwiches away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days t appear. Symptoms usually consists of a severe headache, high fever, muscle pain, neck pain and stiffness, and nausea sand diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even if they only have a mild illness. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.