Batch Ice Cream Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Batch Ice Cream is being recalled in three flavors because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The recalled flavors are Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip. No illnesses have been reported to the FDA or the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is The Royal Ice Cream Company Inc. of Manchester, Connecticut.

The ice cream was distributed to Market Basket stores in Massachusetts, Big Y stores in Massachusetts, and CT & Roach Brothers Market stores, also located in Massachusetts. The recalled product is Batch Ice Cream in Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip flavors that is packaged in paper 16 ounce pint containers. The Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors are printed on the front of the containers.

The recalled products are coded with the Date of Manufacture of 1/19/22, and the best by date of 7/19/23 is printed on the bottom of the cup. The UPC number for the Vanilla flavor is 837654968505; the UPC number for the Ginger flavor is 83765496856; and the UPC number for the Mocha Chip flavor is 83765496853. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA website.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria on the company’s processing equipment. The company is holding future product and testing before releasing it, as the FDA and the company investigate the problem.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Then clean out your freezer with a mild bleach solution, since freezing doesn’t kill Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.