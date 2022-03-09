Bee Happy 12 Days of Advent Calendars Recalled For Lead

by

Bee Happy 12 Days of Advent Calendars have been recalled because the brown bell found in “Day 10” of the advent calendar contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, which poses a risk of lead poisoning. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic to young children if the paint is ingested.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that exists in the environment. Consuming it can cause a variety of potentially serious health problems. Over time, consuming small quantities can cause developmental delays, behavior disorders, and lower IQ, especially in young children. Consuming higher quantities of lead can cause acute lead poisoning. Symptoms of this illness can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, weakness, irritability, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma.

This product is the ALDI, Inc. Bee Happy 12 Days of Advent Calendar that is a craft product. The crafts include ornaments, stickers, slime, and other projects. The front of the box is a house with multiple windows in a holiday scene. The recalled bell is in “Day 10” of the advent calendar as part of the Reindeer Bell Necklace craft.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled advent calendars away from children and contact ALDI for a full refund. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in association with this problem.

This product was manufactured in China. It was sold at one ALDI store in California that is located at 24270 El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, and one store in Alabama that is located at 7676 Highway 72, West Madison for about $13.00.