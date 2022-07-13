Beg & Barker Chicken Treats For Dogs Recalled For Salmonella

by

Beg & Barker, Billo’s Best Friend, and Green Coast Pets chicken treats for dogs are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Stormberg Foods.

All batch numbers of these products are included in this recall. The recalled Beg & Barker products include Chicken Breast Strips in 1 ounce packages, with UPC number 8 50025 54628 7 and expiration dates 06/06/23 to 06/23/23; Chicken Breast Strips in 4 ounce packages with UPC number 8 50025 54611 9 and expiration dates 06/06/23 to 06/23/23; and Chicken Breast Strips in 10 ounce packages with UPC number 8 50025 54610 2 and expiration dates 06/06/23 to 06/23/23.

Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips, packaged in 4 ounce bags, is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 8 50025 54682 9, and the expiration date range is from 06/06/23 to 06/23/23. Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps, in 4 ounce bags, is also recalled. That product’s UPC number is 8 60001 92832 7, and the expiration date range is 06/06/23 to 06/23/23. Finally, Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps, in 8 ounce packages, is recalled. That UPC number is 8 60001 92833 4, and the expiration date range is 06/06/23 to 06/23/23.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. The coding information is on the back of each package to the left or right side of the UCP number.

These treats were sold from June 8, 2022 to June 22, 2022. On July 6, 2022, the company was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services that a sample tested positive for Salmonella.

Pets can get sick with Salmonella infections. Some may show no symptoms, while others can suffer from decreased appetite, fever, lethargy, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhea. People can get sick from handling these treats or petting a dog who has been excreted Salmonella in their feces.

If you purchased any of these products, do not give them to your pet. Throw them away in a sealed bag, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.