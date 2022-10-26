BeiHollow Farm Raw Milk Recalled in PA For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

BeiHollow Farm raw milk is being recalled in Pennsylvania for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Raw whole milk and chocolate milk sold in that area are included in this recall. Officials are also advising consumers to discard BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese for possible contamination.

The recalled products are BeiHollow Farm raw whole and chocolate milk that was sold in plastic half and three-quarter gallon containers at BeiHollow Farm stores in Elizabethville and Lykens in Dauphin County. The cheese melt and cup cheese were packaged in various size containers, and they were sold in the same stores. The producer would not supply a list of other locations where the products were sold, so be aware of what you have purchased.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these products. Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear.

If you bought these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria after you discard these products. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temps and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after discarding these products.

If you consumed any of these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms, especially for people who are more susceptible to serious complications, include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. The elderly, anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system, and the very young can have the most serious reactions. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.