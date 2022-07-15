Belfonte Chocolate to Die For Ice Cream Recalled For Peanuts

by

Belfonte Chocolate to Die For Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Belfonte Dairy of Kansas City, Missouri.

The recall was triggered because a consumer told the company that the Chocolate to Die For cartons of ice cream were distributed in packages that did not declare peanuts on the label as required by the FDA. The ice cream was sold through these stores: Hy Vee, Cash Saver, Harps, Price Mart, and Heartland stores, in these cities: Kansas City, Missouri Metro Area, including Kansas City, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Columbia, Missouri; and Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas.

The recalled product is 1.5 quart (1.41 liter) containers of Belfonte Chocolate to Die For Premium Ice Cream. The package has the UPC number 83057 17049 stamped on the label. The use by dates are 5/18/24 (May 18, 2024), with the plant code 29-050; and 6/8/2024 (June 8, 2024) with the plant code 29-050. Other Belfonte Dairy products are not included in this recall. The company is working with the FDA to investigate this issue.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.