Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP Recalled For Sildenafil

Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP is being recalled for undeclared Sildenafil, a prescription drug that is only authorized for use under the care of a physician. The recalling firm is Shopaxx.com. The recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported.

Sildenafil can cause dangerously low blood pressure, since it can interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs. Anyone who has high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. The FDA included this company in warning letters about this issue. The recall was triggered after FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that the product contains Sildenafil.

The recalled product is Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP that is packaged in a gold box. It contains 12 sachets of 20 grams of honey each with different expiration dates stamped on the back. This product is sold on the company’s websites and may have been sold in some retail stores. It was sold on the website beginning in February 2021, and sale of the product was suspended in July 2022.

The sale of the product has been suspended on the company’s web site, and the company has temporarily removed all other products on their site pending an investigation. The item may still be available for purchase on other sites and in retail stores.

If you purchased this product, stop using it. You can return the product to the company. Do not throw it away.

If you have experienced an adverse event after taking this product, see your doctor. You can report the issue to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.