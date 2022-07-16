by

Big Olaf ice cream positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Sixteen flavors of the 17 samples taken for testing were positive. They include Blueberry Cheesecake, Cherry Cordial, Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Coconut, Coconut Almond Joy, Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chip, Kahlua Krunch, Pistachio, Plantation Praline, Superman, Vanilla, and White Chocolate Raspberry.

A formal stop sales order has been issued by FDACS on those sixteen flavors. The ice cream was recalled by the company on July 13, 2022.

Earlier, nine of the environmental samples taken from the Big Olaf Creamery facility in Florida tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Officials were waiting on results of a tenth sample, which has since come back positive.

The ice cream is linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak that has sickened at least 23 people in 10 states. One person who lived in Illinois has died. And one fetal loss was reported, among one of five pregnant people who were sickened.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman said, “The results of product testing aren’t very surprising, given where Listeria was found in the plant, but it’s good that a source for this outbreak was found. Now hopefully no one else will get sick.”

The case count remains: Colorado (1), Florida (12), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), New York (2), and Pennsylvania (1). But officials expect the case count to grow, especially considering that it can take up to 70 days from exposure to this pathogen for someone to get sick.

If you have any Big Olaf ice cream in your home, discard it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria, and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning.

If you ate any of this ice cream, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel like they have a mild case of the flu, but this infection can cause serious complications including miscarriage and stillbirth. If you do get sick, see your doctor.