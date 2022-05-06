BIBS Baby Bottles Recalled For Possible Burn Hazard

by

BIBS Baby Bottles are being recalled for a possible burn hazard. Hot liquids in the bottle can make the bumper on the bottom of the bottle shrink, so thee bottle can tilt over and spill out the contents. The recalling firm is BIBS Denmark ApS. The bottles were manufactured in Denmark.

The recall is for the BIBS Baby Glass Bottle Complete Set that was sold in a 110 ml or 225 ml bottle set. There is a rubber bumper at the bottom. Also recalled is thee BIBS Bottle Kit which is only the accessories including the rubber bumper and no glass bottle. The bottles are clear glass with a gray cap and bumper. BIBS and a measuring guide are written on the bottles.

The company has received one report of the BIBS baby bottles bumper shrinking and the bottle tilting. No injuries have been reported to the company to date.

This product was sold at j a k e. shop, Btrade, LolliHOPS, Children’s Boutique, Broome Street Group, Lou Lou & Company, The Natural Baby Company, Baby On Main Inc, Kaisah Boutique stores nationwide, and online at maighandistribution.com during February 2022 for about $20.00. About 300 units of this product were sold.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. You can either return the product to BIBS for a full refund, or you can remove and throw out the bumper and use the product without the bumper. If you bought this product online and want to return it, contact BIBS Denmark AsP for free shipping.