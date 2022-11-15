Big Sky Chocolate Granola Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Big Sky Chocolate Granola is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they consume these products. No allergic reactions or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Big Sky Bread Company of Urbandale, Iowa.

There are two recalled products. The first is Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola, and the second is Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola. They were sold in Iowa through retail stores and direct delivery. The granola is packaged in 14 ounce containers. All of these granolas that were distributed through November 7, 2022 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered, during a routine inspection, that a product containing milk was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that ingredient. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these Big Sky Chocolate Granola varieties and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.