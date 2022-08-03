Blazos Pie Shoppe Peanut Butter Pies Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Blazos Pie Shoppe Peanut Butter Pies are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the FDA’s weekly enforcement report. There is no word on whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Tarts A la Carte LLC doing business as Blazos Pie Shop LLC of Livonia, Michigan.

The recalled products are all Blazos Pie Shoppe brand. They include three units of 9-inch Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie with UPC number 9438600049, 9-inch Peanut Butter Cream Pie with UPC number 9438600025, and eight units of 10 ounce Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Cup with UPC number 9438600085.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start three hours to three days after eating food that is contaminated with this pathogen. People usually experience fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, see your doctor.