Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger Candies Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger Candies and Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts are being recalled in Canada because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.

The recalled products were sold in Alberta and British Columbia. They include Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger, packaged in 285 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 0 59443 25202 6, and the best before code is 30032023. Also recalled is Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts, packaged in 113 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 59443 75092 8, and the best before code is 30092023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) inspection activities. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA web site. The government is confirming that the company is removing these recalled products from the marketplace.

If you purchased either of those products, and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.