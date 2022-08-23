Blue Diamond Almonds Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Blue Diamond Almonds are being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the notice in the FDA’s Enforcement Report. This recall was not posted on the FDA’s standard recall page. This type of recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Blue Diamond Growers of Sacramento, California.

The Blue Diamond Almonds included in this recall were distributed in California, Colorado, and Illinois, and were also distributed to Germany, Morocco, and Canada. The recalled batch and lot code combinations include: Batch 1000223917 of Lot 186224001, Batch 1000223941 of Lot 187224001, Batch 1000223938 of Lot 187224001, Batch 1000223977 of Lot 188224001, Batch 1000224058 of Lot 191224001, Batch 1000224066 of Lot 191224001, Batch 1000224071 of Lot 192224001, Batch 1000224159 of Lot 193224001, Batch 1000224193 of Lot 194224001, and Batch 1000224233 of Lot 195224001.

The company’s internal sampling identified a positive Salmonella match on the lots that are included in this recall. The recalled product is whole brown almonds (bulk). About 347,650 pounds of almonds are included in the recall.

If you bought any of these almonds with those batch and lot numbers, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure if you purchased any, especially if you bought them in bulk, do not eat them. You can ask your grocery whether or not the almonds you bought are included in this recall.

You can throw the almonds away in a sealed or double bagged container inside a secure trash can so others can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the almonds.