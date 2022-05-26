Brookshire Grocery Yellow Flesh Peaches Recalled For Listeria

by

Brookshire Grocery Yellow Flesh Peaches are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Brookshire Grocery Company of Tyler, Texas.

The peaches were sold at Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s retail stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The Brookshire Grocery Yellow Flesh Peaches were imported from Chile. They may have a PLU sticker with the words “CHILE” and “TREE RIPE YELLOW PEACH” and the number 4044.

The peaches were shipped to store locations between April 15, 2022 and April 24, 2022. No fresh fruit should be in any household at this point, but consumers may have frozen or preserved the fruits. Freezing does not kill Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall was triggered by random sampling conducted at Brookshire’s distribution center by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Brookshire immediately disposed of the product at the distribution center, issued a recall notice to stores, and implemented sanitation procedures.

If you bought this product and froze it or otherwise preserved it, do not eat it. You can throw the peaches away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard the peaches. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning.

If you ate these peaches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear because the incubation period can be long. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches, which are sometimes preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may feel like they have the flu, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. if you do feel sick, see your doctor.