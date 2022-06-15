Built Bars Banana Cream Pie Puffs Protein Bar Recalled For E. coli

by

Built Bars Banana Cream Pie Puffs Protein Bars are bing recalled for possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. The specific strain of E. coli has not yet ben determined. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. Thee recalling firm is Built Brands, LLC of American Fork, Utah.

The recalled product is Built Bars Banana Cream Pie Puffs Protein Bars that are packaged with lot number D22151011 that is printed on the outside of the wrapper. IT was distributed nationwide to 1,049 potential customers through mail order. The customers would have received this product after June 6, 2022.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing that was conducted by an accredited third-party laboratory at the request of Built Brands found the pathogen. Testing results for more products indicate that other similar products are not affected by this recall. The company believes that this contamination was isolated, likely from a failure to follow Good Manufacturing Practices.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You should throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can with a tight lid. Then you can contact the company for a refund or replacement.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can take a few days, up to two weeks, to manifest. Most people suffer from a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.