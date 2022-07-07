Bumble Bee Smoked Clams Recalled For PFAS Chemicals

by

Bumble Bee Smoked Clams are being recalled because they have detectable levels of PFAS chemicals. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are man-made chemicals used in consumer and industrial products that can accumulate in the body and in the environment, which is how clams and other types of seafood become contaminated. The recall was issued after the company was informed about FDA test results.

There are associations between PFAS exposure and human health problems including developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, increases in certain types of cancer, increased cholesterol levels, increases in high blood pressure, and increases in preeclampsia in pregnant women. Children are more susceptible to problems with these types of compounds.

No reports of illness have been received in association with this recalled product. The recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. The clams were distributed nationwide to a limited number of retailers.

The recalled product is Bumble Bee Smoked Clams that is packaged in 3.75 ounce cans. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8660075234. The clams came from a third-party manufacturer in China.

The recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products and the company is working with the third party manufacturer in China to investigate the problem. And this recall does not affect any other clam products distributed by Bumble Bee.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.