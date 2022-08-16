Capri Sun Wild Cherry Juice Drink Recalled For Cleaning Solution

by

About 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drink are being recalled because the product may contain diluted cleaning solution. The voluntary recall was started when the company discovered that clean-in-place (CIP) cleaning solution was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of the company’s factories. The recalling firm is Kraft Heinz.

Consumer complaints about the taste of the product triggered the recall. The company is working with retail partners and distributors to remove this product from store shelves.

Only the Wild Cherry flavor of Capri Sun juice drink products are affected. Only the product made and sold in the United States is part of this recall. The best when used by date is June 25, 2023.

The recalled product is Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drink blend that is packaged in 6.6 fluid ounce containers. The packaging is individual foil pouches that are packed in paperboard cartons. Cases shipped to retailers include four cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. The drink is sold by the carton at the retail level.

The manufacturers code on the pouch is 25JUN2023 WXX LYY ####. The #### is between 0733-0900 for the recalled product. The XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, 0r 10. YY may be 01 though 12. The manufacturer code on the carton is 25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404. The #### would be between 0733-1000 for the recalled product, and XX may be 01, 02, 0r 03. The carton UPC number is 0 8768400100 4, and the case UPC number is 87684 00409 00.

If you bought this Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drink blend with those specific UPC numbers and codes, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package, or take it back to the store where you purchased it.