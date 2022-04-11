CarbQuik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk Recalled For Milk

by

CarbQuik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) is being voluntarily recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Nova Industries LLC of Louisville, Kentucky.

About 1700 packs of this product were sold through an online retailer and the product was also distributed nationwide to consumers through a mailing service. The recalled product is CarbQuik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) that is sold in stand-up pouches with 6 individually packaged servings in each pouch. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 11283 14926 3. The lot code is 02212071B. And the product sell by date is July 26, 2022.

During an allergen review, the company found that the Chocolate Chips used in the product had less than 1% of a milk allergen. The packaging was missing the required milk allergen warning, and all product was removed from circulation February 23, 2022. There is no health risk associated with this product for people who can consume milk.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.