Cavendish Farms Original Hash Brown Patties Recalled For Allergen

Cavendish Farms Original Hash Brown Patties is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No confirmed illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cavendish Farms Corporation of Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada.

The recalled product is Cavendish Farms Original Hash Brown Patties that are packaged in a 42.3 ounce container. The UPC number stamped on the side of the package is 0 56210 34217 1. The best before date is 2024 FE 01 (February 1, 2021) that is also stamped on the side.

These hash brown patties were sold at the retail level in theses states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island in retail supermarkets that are part of the Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative which include ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, and Fairway Market. These stores have removed this item from their shelves.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the patties contained wheat and was distributed in packaging that did not identify that allergen. A supplier told the company that an ingredient it provided was mislabeled; the problem has been corrected.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.