Cedar Creek Holiday Popcorn Box Recalled For Undeclared Gluten

Cedar Creek Holiday Popcorn Box is being recalled because it contains gluten, even though it has a “gluten free” label. Wheat is an ingredient in that product. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa.

The recalled product is Cedar Creek Popcorn Gourmet Holiday Popcorn Old-Fashioned Box that contains caramel popcorn. The recall was issued because the side of the box has an incorrect gluten free claim. The product was distributed nationwide at Tractor Supply Company stores. The popcorn box has been removed from store shelves.

The Cedar Creek Holiday Popcorn Box is packaged in a cardboard box that weighs 18 ounces. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 025606000612. All lots and dates of manufacture are included in this recall.

The recall was begun because the claim on the packaging did not match with the product’s ingredient label and allergen information. Procedures are being put into place to assure that food safety issues are taken into consideration for the design and approval of all future packaging.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.