Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery Products Recalled For Allergens

Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery products are being recalled because they contain egg, milk, and wheat, three of the major food allergens that are not declared on th label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who has celiac disease or lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is The Third Synthesis Inc. doing business as Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery.

The recalled products include various flavors of coffee cakes and fresh baked Paczkis in various flavors that were produced between February 21, 2022 and February 23, 2022. The coffee cakes were produced between February 21, 2022 and February 23, 2022 and may have been consumed between February 22, 2022 until February 28, 2022. They expired on February 28, 2022. The Paczkis were produced between February 21, 2022 and February 23, 2022. These products may have been eaten between February 22, 2022 and February 26, 2022. They expired on February 26, 2022.

You can see the long list of recalled product flavors along with their respective UPC numbers at the FDA web site. The Paczkis flavors include apple, apricot, blueberry, chocolate custard, strawberry, and raspberry, among others. The coffee cake flavors include apricot, caramel, cheese, chocolate chip, custard, pecan, and strawberry, among others.

These items were sold in Illinois and Wisconsin at the retail level. The coffee cakes are packaged in a single pack, aluminum rectangular tray with a plastic dome lid. The Paczkis are a four pack in a clear plastic clamshell container. You can see pictures of some of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was started after the company discovered that the allergen statement was not correctly printed on the labels because of a computer error. Products made after those dates have the correct label.

If you purchased any of these products and cannot consume wheat, milk, or eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take the back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.