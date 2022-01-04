Chicken Salad Croissants Recalled For Undeclared Fish

by

Chicken Salad Croissants sold at Kroger stores in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina are being recalled because they may contain fish, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is GHGA LLC of Conley, Georgia.

The recall is for 266 packages of the product. They were shipped to those Kroger stores on December 30, 2021. The Chicken Salad Croissants are packaged in 7.8 ounce clear plastic clamshells. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 26766 15578 1. The sell by date for this product is 01/04/22 (January 4, 2022) and is printed on the front of the package. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

This recall was started after the company discovered that the packages may contain tuna salad instead of chicken salad. And that is not reflected on the label.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to fish, do not eat it. You can throw the croissants away in a sealed or double bagged container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can appear at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a fish allergy include hives, swelling of the lips, tingling in the mouth and throat, itchy skin, runny nose, tightening of the throat, cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting.