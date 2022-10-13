Complaint Filed Against Cali Rice Valley For FDCA Violations

by

A complaint has been filed against Cali Rice Valley Inc. for violations of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The complaint alleges that the food manufacturer, which is located in Antioch, California, is making and selling adulterated and misbranded noodle products.

The civil compliant for permanent injunction was filed on October 12, 2022. The U.S. alleges that Cuong T. Do, through his business, Cali Rice Valley Inc., failed to follow preventive controls requirements and caused uncooked and ready to eat wheat and rice noodles to become adulterated and misbranded.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Its alleges that FDA investigators visited the company’s facility in 2021 and 2022 and found insanitary conditions, such as insects on ingredients, ingredient bags with holes, rainwater leaking into ingredient storage rooms, utensils and equipment that were not sanitized, and poor employee practices.

Further allegations include testing from environmental samples taken at the facility that detected Listeria innocua in and around food preparation areas. The presence of that bacteria indicates environmental conditions that could also support the growth of the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious illness. The products were also allegedly misbranded because they did not declare the presence of the allergens wheat and egg.

The company sells its noodles throughout the Bay Area. The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would require the company to make sanitation improvements and comply with federal food safety requirements before making or distributing any more noodle products.

Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, Judy McMeekin, Pharm. D., said in a statement, “The FDA plays a vital role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply and helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated before it reaches consumers. We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to protect consumers by taking action against those who threaten the safety and quality of the products we regulate.”