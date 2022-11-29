Coolhaus Cookie Dough Frozen Sandwich Recalled For Coliform

by

Coolhaus Cookie Dough Frozen Sandwich is being recalled because a third party lab sample revealed the presence of coliform bacteria. Coliform bacteria is an indicator organism. That means if it is found in food there is a can signal insanitary food preparation conditions and an increased risk of foodborne pathogens.

This recall notice was posted in the FDA’s Enforcement report page, so there is no information about any possible illnesses associated with this product. The recalling firm is Perfect Day Inc. of Berkeley, California. This product was shipped to the consignee, KeHE Distributors, which has locations in Texas, Maryland, Colorado, and California.

About 284 cases of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product is Coolhaus Dairy Free Cookie Dough Lyfe Frozen Dessert Sandwich that is sold in 3 pack units of 8.75 ounces (2.9 ounces per unit). The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 5000988328 5. And the best by date stamped on the label is 3/19/2024 (March 19, 2024). It was distributed by Coolhaus located in Culver City, California.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the Coolhaus Cookie Dough Frozen Sandwich away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.