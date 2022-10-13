Craftology Pasta Salad Recalled For Undeclared Cashews

by

Craftology pasta salad is being recalled because it may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Craftology LLC dba Dutch Treat Foods of Zeeland, Michigan.

The recalled product is Craftology This is My Happy Place Pasta Salad that was sold in the midwestern states at the retail level. The salad is packaged in a 14 ounce clear plastic clamshell with a single label wrapped around on the top, side, and bottom of the container. Each container is marked on a clear side of the package with one of these use by and lot code combinations: Use by 10-04-22 and 223008, Use by 10-12-22 and 220709; Use by 10-14-22 and 220909; Use by 10-18-22 and 221309; Use by 10-20-22 and 221509; Use by 10-25-22 and 222009; and Use by 10-27-22 and 222209. The salad contains peas, bacon, and sunflower seeds.

The company sources sunflower seeds from Lipari Foods, which sources that ingredient form Shah Trading Company. Lipari issued a recall of sunflower seeds because they contained cashews in a case of the sunflower seed oil bulk product.

If you bought this Craftology Pasta Salad with one of those use by and lot code combinations, and are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.