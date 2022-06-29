Creminelli Mini Parmesan Salami Sticks Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Creminelli Mini Parmesan Salami Sticks are being recalled because they were made with egg lysozyme, an egg white protein, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Creminelli Fine Meats of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Creminelli Mini Parmesan Salami Sticks are a ready to eat product. They were packaged on various dates ranging from October 26, 2021 through April 26, 2022. The recalled product is 2.6 ounce plastic pouches containing Creminelli Fine Meats salami minis Uncured Italian Salami Parmesan. The product has best by dates that range from 06/18/22 through 12/09/22. About 4,207 pounds of this product are included in this recall.

This product has the establishment number “EST34644” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. That stamp is on the back of the product package next to the best by date. The sticks were shipped to retail locations in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Utah. They were also sold through internet sales nationwide.

The problem was discovered by inspection personnel during a routine label verification review. The egg white lysozyme is a component of the Parmesan cheese ingredient.

If you bought this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.