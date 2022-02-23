Custard Apple Pulp Recalled For Salmonella; Illnesses Reported

by

Frozen Custard Apple Pulp is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This product was sold through retail stores nationwide. Five illnesses were reported to the FDA in a single complaint. FDA sampling found Salmonella in the product. There is no information about any FDA or CDC investigations about these illnesses. The recalling firm is Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey.

Custard apple is a fruit used in Indian cooking. It’s the fruit of a small deciduous evergreen tropical tree found in Africa, India, and South East Asia.

Two batches of this item are being recalled. The recalled product is frozen Custard Apple Pulp that is packaged in 35.27 ounce packets. The packets are labeled “Custard Apple Pulp.” The batch/lot codes that are printed on the back of the package are KWHO and KRQO. The product code on this item is FPEP44302 and the UPC number is 8901777282168. The best before date on the label is September 2023.

If you purchased this product with those product numbers, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start six hours to six days after someone eats food contaminated with this pathogen. Symptoms include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People who can have more serious complications from this infection include the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system. If you ate this product and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor.