Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles Recalled ; 470 Illnesses

Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is being recalled after 470 complaints of illness and adverse reactions. Some people have suffered potential liver function issues. The recalling firm is Daily Harvest of New York, New York.

About 28,000 units of this product were sold to consumers throughout the country through online sales and direct delivery. This product was also sold at the Daily Harvest store in Chicago, Illinois and a popup store in Los Angeles, California. Samples were also provided to a small number of consumers. Daily Harvest notified online sales and delivery customers through email about this issue.

The recalled product is Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles that is sold frozen. It is packaged in a 12 ounce white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” at the top, a large “CRUMBLES” immediately below that, and the words “French Lentil + Leek in bold. All lot codes are included in this recall. No other Daily Harvest products are affected by or included in this recall.

The company has stopped production and distribution of this product. A root cause investigation has begun.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have eaten it and are ill, see your doctor.