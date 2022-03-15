Danby Electric and Gas Ranges Recalled for Tip Over Hazard

by

Danby Electric and Gas Ranges are being recalled because they pose a tip over hazard, which could cause burn injuries. No incidents or injuries have been reported to date in connection with the problem. The recalling firm is Danby Products Inc. of Findlay, Ohio. The ovens were manufactured in Mexico.

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under thee Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Fast Track Recall process. This program lets companies work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

The ranges can dip over when a heavy weight is placed on the open over door and the tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor. Hot food or liquids in cookware in the appliance could slide out, posing a burn hazard.

This recall is for Danby Electric and Gas ranges that are free-standing and slide-in appliances sold by Danby Products Limited. The units were sold in white, black, and other finish colors. The model number is located on the oven frame or under the electric stovetop, and is visible after opening the door or lifting the stovetop. Only units with the model and serial numbers listed on a chart on the CPSC page are included in the recall. The gas range serial number is located on the oven frame inside the bottom drawer. The electric range serial number is located under the electric stove top. “Danby” is printed on the stove top. About 1700 of these units were sold.

Please check the model numbers, UPC numbers, serial numbers, and descriptions of the recalled ranges at the CPSC web site. If you did buy any of those products, contact Darby appliances to schedule a free in-home service call. The service person will inspect the range’s bracket and make sure it is securely installed. Consumers are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Do not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase. Danby is contacting all known purchasers directly.